A former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder will take interim charge of Wigan Athletic as they look for a new manager.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Glenn Whelan has stepped into an interim manager role at Wigan Athletic after the League One club parted company with Shaun Maloney on Sunday afternoon.

Whelan made over 140 appearances during a four-year stay at Hillsborough between 2004 and 2008 and was part of the Wednesday side that claimed a 4-2 win against Hartlepool United in the League One play-off final in May 2005. Whelan actually found the net in extra-time after the two sides had shared four goals over 90 minutes and that allowed Drew Talbot to go on and clinch promotion into the Championship when he scored in the final minute of the additional thirty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 91-times capped Republic of Ireland international departed to join Stoke City in January 2008 and spent the following nine years with the Potters before moving on to Aston Villa. Spells with Hearts, Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers took Whelan towards the end of his playing career before he made his first steps into coaching with the latter of that trio in October 2022.

Departing from his role at the Memorial Stadium just over 14 months later, Whelan was named as first-team coach at Wigan in September last year and will now take temporary charge of the Latics after they parted company with Shaun Maloney in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Reading. That result left the Latics in the bottom half of the League One table and they are sat just six points above the relegation zone after winning just one of their last seven games.

In a statement released on the club’s official website on Sunday morning, the Latics board said: “The process of appointing a new Wigan Athletic Manager begins immediately. In the interim, First Team Coach, Glenn Whelan, will take charge of the first team supported by Club Ambassador and former Manager and Assistant Manager, Graham Barrow, along with Lead PDP Coach, Frankie Bunn.

As a Board of Directors, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Shaun and Max for their service, efforts and dedication to the Club. We hope that in the years to come Shaun’s time as Manager is remembered fondly by supporters, as is his time as a player for the Club. Shaun and Max will always be welcomed back to Wigan Athletic Football Club and the Brick Community Stadium. The Club will make no further comment at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first game of Whelan’s interim reign will come on Tuesday night when his side travel to Mansfield Town before turning their focus to a home clash with Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate suffers devastating blow as season-ending injury confirmed