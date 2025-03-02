Take a scroll through 20 fab Sheffield Wednesday fan pics as 27,954 watch Sunderland defeat

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s results wobble continued on Friday evening as Sunderland became the latest side to get the better of the Owls.

Once again, Danny Röhl’s side showed plenty of promise but lost out despite Callum Paterson’s second half equaliser and a spirited effort between the boxes. Throw in a couple of injuries and you have yourself a full house in ‘recent Wednesday bingo’ as their stuttering run rolled on.

In a second Friday night lights battle on the spin, some 27,954 spectators made the trip out to watch the battle.

Here are the very best snaps taken by long-time Wednesday photographer Steve Ellis of those who braved the cold to cheer on the Owls against Sunderland.

1. Owls fans at Hillsborough ahead of Sunderland defeat

Steve Ellis

Owls fans at Hillsborough ahead of Sunderland defeat

Steve Ellis

Owls fans at Hillsborough ahead of Sunderland defeat

Steve Ellis

Owls fans at Hillsborough ahead of Sunderland defeat

Steve Ellis

