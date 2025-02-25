Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburn Rovers have a new manager, with Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals announcing Valérien Ismaël on a long-term deal.

Blackburn had been on the hunt for a new manager after John Eustace’s surprise decision to leave them for Derby County despite them being at opposite ends of the table, but now they’ve got their man - ahead of this weekend’s game against Norwich City.

A statement from the club read, “Blackburn Rovers are delighted to announce the appointment of Valérien Ismaël as our new Head Coach... The Frenchman has signed a long-term contract with the club through to June 2028 and will be in the dugout at Ewood Park for the first time when we host Norwich City on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

“Ismaël arrives at Rovers with vast managerial experience, both in England and across Europe, and with an established reputation as a high-calibre coach, fuelled by his core principles of respect, discipline, commitment and hard work.”

Meanwhile, Rovers’ Chief Executive, Steve Waggott, told the club’s website, “I am delighted to welcome Valérien to the club... We were hugely impressed with Valérien throughout what was a rigorous recruitment process.

“He knows the Championship extremely well and what it takes to finish in the play-offs. He has played and managed in some of the biggest environments across Europe, and has all the credentials to have a successful spell with us over the coming years.

“We must also say a big thank you to David Lowe, Damien Johnson and Ben Benson for all their support during the interim period and they will form part of Valérien’s backroom staff going forward.”