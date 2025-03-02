It’s a crushing blow for one former Sheffield Wednesday youngster.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw is set for a lengthy spell out after suffering a season-ending injury, Northampton Town manager Kevin Nolan has confirmed.

Shaw only joined Northampton in January, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Sixfields Stadium after his Fleetwood Town release clause was triggered. The 23-year-old had made a positive early impression at his new League One home, scoring twice in eight appearances from central midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the former Owls prospect was forced off with what looked to be a serious issue during Northampton’s Tuesday evening 2-1 defeat at home to Barnsley. And speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Exeter City, head coach Nolan has confirmed the worst possible news with Shaw suffering an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.

"Unfortunately it’s bad news with Liam and we won’t see him for the rest of the season,” Nolan told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo. “That’s why it was important we brought in Ben Perry on the last day of the window because he can come in now and step up.

"But Liam’s done his cruciate and we’ll be without him for a while. It is what it is. We’ll give him the support he needs and we’ll move forward but it’s really unfortunate for the lad because he’s been fantastic and he’s a big player for us. We won’t see him for the rest of the season so it’s a real opportunity for other players to step up and stake their claim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season-ending injury is a hammer blow for Shaw, who looked comfortable in making the step up from League Two Fleetwood to Northampton in League One. The midfielder had been playing through a manageable hip problem but now faces a lengthy spell out, halting his development in the cruellest fashion.

Shaw has established himself as a promising young player across the EFL and Scottish football since leaving Wednesday in 2021. The Sheffield-born midfielder came through the academy at Middlewood Road before breaking into the first-team in 2018.

After a one-month loan spell at Chesterfield, Shaw made his Wednesday debut in July 2020 against Queens Park Rangers, going on to play 24 times across all competitions over the next year or so. The youngster impressed enough to attract interest from Celtic, eventually signing a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish Premiership giants to join in the summer of 2021.

Shaw made two appearances across three seasons for Celtic, with much of his time under contract in Glasgow spent on loan elsewhere. He spent one campaign at each of Motherwell, Morecambe and Wigan Athletic before being released upon the expiration of his contract last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls academy graduate joined League Two Fleetwood as a free agent in October and after impressing, was snapped up by Northampton in the division above. But another promising start has now been halted and a lengthy spell of rehabilitation is expected.