Sheffield Wednesday secured another victory at Hillsborough as they saw off Peterborough United.

The Owls have already set two new club records this season, one for clean sheets and one for their current unbeaten run, and now they’re working towards breaking the next one - their best ever points tally.

Darren Moore’s side made it 21 unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Peterborough, and kept their 20th clean sheet of the campaign.

Wednesday named an unchanged XI for the clash with the Posh after a good away win at the Valley, with Reece James, David Stockdale and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all missing out completey - you can find out why, here.

There was a big milestone for Josh Windass as he hits his 100th appearance in Owls colours...

You can also listen to what Darren Moore had to say if you watch the video at the top of the page - and hear from man mountain Aden Flint here:

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of debate about the goal that won the game...

Check it out below - do you think it should be Brown’s or unfortunately an own goal? It looks like it’s gone down as the latter...

And if you fancy some post-match reading, we’ve got you covered right here:

