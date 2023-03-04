Sheffield Wednesday were without three regulars when they went up against Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

Darren Moore named an unchanged XI when they played host to the Posh at Hillsborough, but it was the names missing from the bench that really raised eyebrows - especially after he told the media on Friday that they had no fresh injury concerns.

Reece James, David Stockdale and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru were all absent from the matchday squad at S6 – which meant that academy trio of Pierce Charles, Rio Shipston and Adam Alimi-Adetoro were all named in the 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end it mattered not as the Owls extended their unbeaten run to 21 games in League One with a 1-0 victory, but Moore admits that it was another later change or two that they hadn’t anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reece was in the squad,” Moore told The Star. “This morning he rang in and said he had a stomach upset - so we had him pull out. We lost David Stockdale took a knock in training when he was doing set plays and that stiffened up, so he came out of the squad today as well.

“With Fizz, he rolled his ankle yesterday. They’re all minor things that I thought would be alright today, but they weren’t alright so we had to take them out.”

All three are, however expected back for the trip to Portsmouth, with the Owls boss going on to say, “Fizz isn’t anything to worry about, Reece’s stomach has to settle down and David Stockdale’s was a knock - so hopefully all three should be fit and available next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Stockdale was one of three senior players missing from the Sheffield Wednesday squad today. (Steve Ellis)