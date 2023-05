Watch huge Sheffield Wednesday goal as Josh Windass sends them to the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship after Josh Windass’ late, late goal secured a win over Barnsley.

The Owls boss went gone completely unchanged at Wembley, naming a very attacking side to go up against the Reds for a spot in next season’s Championship.

It’s the same XI that blew Peterborough United away in the semifinal, and instead of changing things up he’s thrown caution to the win as he looks to go at Barnsley from the start.

It means Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson start as wingbacks, bombing on down the wings, with Josh Windass sitting as the 10 behind Lee Gregory and Michael Johnson.

Michael Ihiekwe starts in the heart of defence with Dominic Iorfa and Reece James alongside him in front of Cameron Dawson - Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer take up the other two spots in the heart of midfield.

It took 120 minutes, but Windass headed home to get the job done - and what a goal.

The first half was dull and tensions ran high - the second half, however, started like a house on fire. VAR said no to Reds penalty and then confirmed a sending off for Adam Phillips. You can see the red card offence below.

Wednesday thought they’d taken the lead through Vaulks - but it was ruled out with Jack Hunt judged to be offside.

The winner did come though, and look how beautiful it was!