Sheffield Wednesday: Owls manager Jos Luhukay issues update on Kieran Lee injury situation

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee could be set for surgery next week as he continues his long road to recovery.

Lee, 30, hasn’t played a senior game for Wednesday since December last year after struggling with a host of injuries, most notably his hip and groin.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay issued the update at his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s Steel City derby.

“In the next few days we will find out about Keiran Lee,” said Luhukay.

“Maybe he will have surgery in London.

“We must wait from what the doctor sees and what he has done and then we will get a time limit for his injury so we must wait.”

Luhukay added that he was unable to put a timeframe on the former Oldham midfielder's comeback.

Lee previously came back earlier this season but lasted just a quarter of an hour during an under-23s clash against Colchester.

Dutchman Luhukay also gave updates on Wednesday’s other injured players.

“Sam Winnall is four to six weeks out with his injury,” he added.

“David Jones and Keiren Westwood are also not available for the team training in the last week.

“Keiren was ill on Wednesday and was not training with the team.”

