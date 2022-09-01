News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday: One-word Josh Windass tweet delivers definitive answer on his Owls future

One word is all it takes, apparently.

By Alex Miller
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:04 pm
Because just like that, Josh Windass’ immediate future at Sheffield Wednesday appears to be secured.

The 28-year-old, who has already plundered five direct goal contributions in his six outings this season, was of interest to Argentinian side Atletico Talleres earlier this summer and has since drawn the attention of clubs elsewhere in the EFL.

The Star reported earlier this week that Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough were the latest club to have developed an interest.

Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass.

And with only a few hours left in the transfer window, Windass was asked by a supporter whether he was staying at the club, to which he provided a one-word answer; “Obvs”.

The tweet will have come as a relief to Wednesday fans given the forward’s vital role in their promotion aspirations.

It has been clear for most of the day that the club’s business was most likely done, with Moore keen to rebuff any further interest in their players.

