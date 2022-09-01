Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because just like that, Josh Windass’ immediate future at Sheffield Wednesday appears to be secured.

The 28-year-old, who has already plundered five direct goal contributions in his six outings this season, was of interest to Argentinian side Atletico Talleres earlier this summer and has since drawn the attention of clubs elsewhere in the EFL.

The Star reported earlier this week that Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough were the latest club to have developed an interest.

Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with only a few hours left in the transfer window, Windass was asked by a supporter whether he was staying at the club, to which he provided a one-word answer; “Obvs”.

The tweet will have come as a relief to Wednesday fans given the forward’s vital role in their promotion aspirations.