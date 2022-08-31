How Dejphon Chansiri has responded to ‘agent activity’ at Sheffield Wednesday – and how the players have handled it
The revelation that representatives of Sheffield Wednesday players had been attempting to unsettle their clients in the last weeks of the transfer window has been largely accepted by the club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri.
That’s according to Owls manager Darren Moore, who as things stand looks well set to hold onto key men who have made it onto the shortlists of rival clubs.
Speculation has surrounded the likes of Josh Windass, George Byers, Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in recent weeks.
But Moore made clear from the outset that the club were keen to keep their squad together – with the club having pushed back on enquiries for their players in the last week.
Chansiri is known as a tough negotiator within the game and asked how he has responded to ‘underhand tactics’ by agents, Moore said the Owls owner had taken it in his stride.
“He’s been fine,” Moore told The Star. “He understands it as well.
“I’ve said to him, it’s part and parcel of where we’re at and we just need to make sure that we’re together on it. We keep looking forward and we keep working.
“He totally understands that it’s part and parcel of the industry.
“What’s gone on has gone on and we need to work past that and keep looking forward at what we’re doing here at Sheffield Wednesday.”
A keen man-manager, Moore has his work cut out to keep his vast squad happy this season but has spoken about his confidence in achieving that feat.
The Wednesday manager maintained that no player has expressed any interest in leaving the club and that he has spoken to the players in question as to their intentions.
No player has been questioned in his approach to training or their conduct around the club despite the speculation.
“I had talks with the players,” he said. “24/7 my door is open and they know that. We speak on the regular because I like to know what’s going on in their minds and vice versa.
“That’s important for me to have that conversation back and forth and we’ve had that from day one here.
“We’ll continue to work that same way because I think that’s really important.”