Sheffield Wednesday transfer state of play heading into the final hours of the transfer window

A handful of key Wednesday men have been of interest to clubs in the Championship, League One and even abroad in this window but – with the standard deadline day caveat in place warning of how quickly things can change – the Owls look well set to keep their squad intact as per the wishes of their manager Darren Moore.

The Wednesday boss revealed last week that underhand tactics had been at play when it came to player representatives attempting to unsettle players over the past few weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been of interest to a handful of clubs.

That sparked a nervousness over the futures of the likes of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Josh Windass, known to have been of interest to clubs throughout the summer, as well as Lee Gregory and George Byers who were subsequently discovered to have made it onto the wishlists of EFL clubs.

All four players were seen present and smiling in photographs published by the club’s media team on Thursday afternoon and as The Star understands it, Wednesday supporters are to expect a quiet few hours ahead of the deadline of 11pm.

That includes incoming transfers. Though the club’s recruitment team are understood to have kept a keen eye on the market in the last few days in case of something special presenting itself, it has been made clear that Moore is satisfied with the balance of his squad and any further addition would be seen as bonus rather than necessity.

To caveat once again, nothing is final until it’s gone 11 and things can move quickly when it comes to transfer deadline days, as was proved in the last transfer window when a deal to take Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing from Middlesbrough to Wycombe Wanderers was pushed through in the final couple of hours.