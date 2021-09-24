Boateng, who recently left Welsh side, TNS, was given a starting berth for Bullen’s young Owls side on Wednesday evening as they drew 1-1 with Sheffield FC in a friendly encounter, and the U23 boss likened him to former Wednesday player, Osaze Urhoghide, in the way that he plays.

Speaking to The Star after the game in Dronfield, ‘Bully’ said, “He’s really strong… Do you know who he reminded me of? Osaze. He’s powerful, quick, does the basics really right, defends well, and he did great. He’s slightly older, he’s 22, but he looked that compared to some of the others.”

Bullen was also full of praise for his side – which is mainly made up of players aged 19 or younger – as they came from behind to snatch a late goal courtesy of 17-year-old Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy, saying that games against senior teams are much better than training.

He gave a glowing report of young ‘Mutty’ as well, following the winger’s second half performance, also giving a nod to Basile Zottos after his performance on the right side. ‘Baz’ set up the late equaliser.

“It was also brilliant for little Murtadha to score the equaliser,” Bullen said. “He’s a lovely little footballer, honestly. He’s one of those you look at in training.

“When I was involved in the first team there’d be times you stand on the side of the pitch and you watch Bannan, and you find yourself giggling away to yourself, and you realise you’re laughing because of some of the stuff they do.

“And Mutty is similar to that. He’s near, tidy, positive. Zottos on the other side was very positive as well. He’s another lovely little player, it’s just about the physical side, but hopefully he grows a little bit. His balance and feel of the ball is lovely to see.”