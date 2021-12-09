‘Real Madrid of League One’ – Crewe Alexandra boss makes huge Sheffield Wednesday claim
Crewe Alexandra’s David Artell has described Sheffield Wednesday as ‘the Real Madrid of League One’ ahead of their meeting this weekend.
Wednesday are undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the division this season, and Alexandra’s manager says his players know the size of the task – but urged them not to be ‘overawed’.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Artell spoke highly of both the Owls and their manager, saying, “Sheffield Wednesday are the Real Madrid of League One. I don’t know what their budget is but I know that Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club.
“There are some big clubs in this division and then there is Sheffield Wednesday.
“I know Darren Moore is a great guy and he will be looking to take this huge club back up.
“We cannot allow ourselves to be overawed by the occasion. It is 11 men against 11 men and we have to give it a right go in front of our fans and see where we get to.
“They will be bringing over 2,000 fans and that will be great but I must say our fans have been magnificent for us all year and I mean all year. They have been terrific for us both at home and away and they understand that we need them, even more so when one of the big guns rolls into town.
“I want as many of our fans to come along, get behind the team and make sure that ‘we go right here we go’, let’s give it all we have got and see what happens.”
The Owls travel to Crewe for a 3pm kickoff on Saturday afternoon.