Sheffield Wednesday will have key midfield man George Byers fit and available for Saturday’s visit of MK Dons after he shook off the after-effects of a dead leg.

The former Swansea City midfielder hobbled out of their win over Morecambe on Tuesday evening at half-time and was substituted for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

But ending fears among the Wednesday fan base, manager Darren Moore reported positive news on his recovery and made clear Byers has trained this week and is in contention for a spot in the starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He took a knock quite early in the game after about 20 minutes and it just tightened up on him,” Moore said on the knock he sustained in midweek.

Owls key man George Byers. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“But I’m pleased to say the medical team have worked on him over the last 48 or 72 hours and that he’s part of the squad again tomorrow. We’re pleased to have him available.”

And there was further good news in that Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt and Reece James are all ready to go after lay-offs. Dominic Iorfa is also up for selection after he narrowly missed out on selection with against Morecambe with a bruised calf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they’re in a position to start,” Moore said on the returning quartet. “You don’t know the dynamics of how the game could go in terms of who is on the bench and potentially they can be thrown on.”

Mallik Wilks continues on the sidelines with Moore reticent to deliver a timeframe over his return. He joins longer-term absentees Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe and Ban Heneghan as the only injury concerns.

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad