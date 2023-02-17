Former Owls trialist makes bullish claim on area MK Dons can ‘dominate’ against Sheffield Wednesday

A 5-0 midweek defeat at Bolton Wanderers did little to dampen confidence that MK Dons can come to ‘dominate the ball’ at Hillsborough this weekend.

The relegation-threatened Dons are a pale imitation of the side that finished third in League One last season and find themselves just outside the drop zone.

And Josh McEachran, who spent time on trial with Wednesday in the summer of 2019 and wore the Dons captain’s armband in the 5-0 Bolton reversal, sees Saturday’s Hillsborough match-up as a scalp opportunity.

“It’s a massive game against Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “As hurt as everyone is, we’ve got to learn from it and we've got to quickly move on because we've got another big game on Saturday,”

MK Dons midfielder Josh McEachran spent time on trial with Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

“It's a massive test but it's one we have to bounce back in. We still want to go there, dominate the ball and create the chances. We're looking forward to it.”

Milton Keynes have accumulated nearly two-thirds of their points on the road this season and leading into the Bolton clash had won two on the spin on the road – against Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s defeat, the midfielder said: “Everyone's obviously very disappointed and it's hard to take.

“We conceded after seven minutes from a set-piece and then we did it again - we shot ourselves in the foot.