A flurry of injuries within the Sheffield Wednesday camp prompted the club to take a look at what was available in the free agent market, Darren Moore has revealed.

The Owls have featured young rookies Rio Shipston, Sean Fusire and Adam Alimi-Adetoro on their substitutes bench in their last two outings but expect a number of their walking wounded back and fighting fit soon enough.

Mallik Wilks remains a potential longer-term absence, though, to add to a list of Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

And with the transfer window closed, Moore did scour the free agent market for potential solutions as he weighed up the possibility of beefing up his tight-knit squad – though it’s not something they will be pursuing any further.

“I touched base there and I had a look but there's nothing in there really,” Moore said. “We continue working with the group we have.

“That's the key - to sign a player, they have to add to what we are and give us a new dimension. If they're not going to do that, then it's pointless signing them for the sake of it.

“That's the reason why I’ve kept the squad together and we continue to work with the squad. The injuries we've had means we've had to show versatility and we'll need to keep showing that because there is so much football to be played. We're hoping to get players back as opposed to losing them.”

The free agent market is an area Moore has utilised previously in his time with Wednesday.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was brought in on freebie terms midway through last season, while the likes of Michael Hector, Ravel Morrison and Danny Simpson have trialled with the club since the manager’s arrival.

Asked what specific areas of the squad he had considered adding to, Moore admitted it was more a case of seeing what was available rather than drilling down on anything in particular.