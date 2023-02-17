Sheffield Wednesday’s title-hunting squad has been swollen in numbers in recent weeks – and they’ll be very much part of the process between now and the end of the season.

Talented youngsters Rio Shipston, Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Sean Fusire have all made their senior debuts this season and have all played over the last fortnight as the Owls continue to navigate a busy fixture schedule with a squad hit by injury.

All three have impressed in moments and will be given the opportunity to impress further as manager Darren Moore seeks to keep his training numbers strong heading into the business end of a campaign they hope will end in promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls youngster Sean Fusire Pic Steve Ellis

Several senior players are expected back from injury in the coming days and weeks to ease any lingering anxiety over the club’s depth in numbers across the squad.

And though the hope is that they can cover with more experienced figures, with all three of them having tasted first team football, it is hoped that should they be called upon they will be more able to cover any serious and unforeseen squad issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sean, Rio and Adam have been involved with us for a little while now and the plan is for them to stay with us for training and group numbers and everything else,” Moore told The Star.

“Those young boys will stay with us now until the end of the season.”