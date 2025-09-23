Bruno Fernandes was back in the side and back in the goals as Sheffield Wednesday took on Barnsley at U21 level on Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old caught the eye earlier this season in his competitive Owls debut against Bolton Wanderers en route to a Carabao Cup victory, however his day was unfortunately cut short after a nasty tackle meant that he had to be substituted and taken to hospital.

Thankfully his injury wasn’t as bad as first feared, though, and this week he was able to make his comeback for the U21s as they headed over to Barnsley in the Professional Development League for their first match in a while due to some fixture changes that were made earlier this month.

Bruno Fernandes on the scoresheet

Bruno Fernandes, Gui Siqueira, Rio Shipston, Charlie McNeill, Olaf Kobacki and Reece Johnson of Sheffield Wednesday | Steve Ellis

And the teenager was able to make an immediate impact as he got back amongst the goals at his first attempt, scoring one of the two that sent Wednesday into the break with a 2-1 lead. The other was scored by long-term trialist, Josh Bayliss, who continues to leave a good impression during his time with the club.

Unfortunately, however, the lead didn’t last, and in the 67th minute the hosts levelled things up to 2-2, a scoreline that remained until the final whistle. It means that Wednesday’s wait for a return to winning ways will continue, however they’ve got a big chance to make a statement on Monday when they welcome Sheffield United to Hillsborough for a mini Steel City derby.

It remains to be seen how long Fernandes will have to wait for another opportunity to show what he can do at senior level following the Owls’ Carabao Cup exit, however he’ll be hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of other academy graduates who have gone on to make their Championship debuts this season.

