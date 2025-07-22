The latest news from Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday contend with issues on and off the pitch ahead of the Championship season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations for the new Championship season have been severely hampered by concern over the long-term future of the club and the uncertainty caused by talk of a takeover at Hillsborough.

However, there was at least some sense of normality about the Owls over the last week as they kickstarted their pre-season friendly schedule with a win against a Manchester City Under-23s side. Goals from Jamal Lowe, Jarvis Thornton and Olaf Kobacki helped the Owls secure a victory against the Premier League youngsters in a fixture held behind closed doors at St Georges Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands another behind closed doors friendly took place over the weekend as a Wednesday side faced National League club York City at the Owls Middlewood Road training ground. The Star has been informed Wednesday claimed a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Svante Ingelsson, Sean Fusire and Reece Johnson as they continue to build towards the new campaign.

Although it remains to be seen whether there will be any midweek friendly fixtures, Danny Rohl’s men are set to return to action with a friendly against Mansfield Town on Saturday and that game will also be held behind closed doors at a neutral venue.

Former Owls star ‘agrees terms’ with Championship newcomers

Getty Images

The future of former Wednesday star Josh Windass has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he confirmed he was leaving the Owls last week.

The 31-year-old scored 53 goals and provided 23 assists in 182 appearances during a five-year stay at Hillsborough and will always be fondly remembered for the dramatic late winning goal in the League One play-off final victory against Barnsley in May 2023 as Wednesday ended their time in the third tier of the English game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass has initially looked set to extend his time with the Owls into the new season - but he agreed the mutual termination of his current contract and GiveMeSport have now reported Wrexham are set to see off interest from Norwich City and Coventry City to secure his services ahead of the new Championship season.

GMS wrote: “Wrexham have agreed to terms with striker Josh Windass with a medical planned for Monday,” . “Windass is a free agent after the mutual termination of his contract from financially-troubled Sheffield Wednesday. Norwich City and Coventry City still hope to make a last push to sign the player, but Wrexham are closing on a deal. The 31-year-old held remote talks with Wrexham over the past 72 hours, including with manager Phil Parkinson during their pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand.”

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are preparing to do battle once again. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Wednesday have already lost the services of a whole host of key players since the end of last season - and another defender could well be on his way out of Hillsborough.

The likes of Anthony Musaba and Michael Smith have already left the club and winger Djeidi Gassama has joined Scottish giants Rangers in a move believed to be worth around £2 million. There are now major doubts over the future of Owls defender Yan Valery as The Star understands several clubs are monitoring his situation at Hillsborough and contact has already been made over his availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ten-times capped Tunisia international made 40 appearances since joining the Owls in January last year and his impressive performances and the issues at the club have now led to clubs across Europe making initial approaches over a possible summer transfer window deal.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in the midst of a major crisis. | George Wood/Getty Images

North Stand update

Wednesday have held discussions with Sheffield City Council’s Safety Advisory Group over the last week after an application for a safety certificate for usage of Hillsborough’s North Stand was said to be at risk of rejection. The Owls have been asked to meet a number of recommendations including securing electrical wiring, drainage improvements and strengthening of six of the 18 steel trusses on the North Stand roof.

Club officials are said to have been ‘in conversation’ with the authorities after concerns were raised over the suitability of the North Stand to host supporters during the new Championship season. A well-placed source has told The Star that there are doubts over whether the club will be granted a safety certificate and that the club could well start the season without the use of the North Stand.

Your next Wednesday read: Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday stand closure latest with further doubt cast over future