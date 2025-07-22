Sheffield Wednesday ran out as 3-0 winners over York City in a secret behind-closed-doors friendly last week.

Wednesdayites have been left with more questions than answers this preseason, with players leaving the club, no new arrivals through the door and no first team fixtures having been confirmed as preparations for the 2025/26 campaign continue.

A recent encounter at St. George’s Park saw an Owls XI run out as winners against a Manchester City U23 outfit, with Wednesday’s goals believed to have been scored by Jamal Lowe, Jarvis Thornton and Olaf Kobacki as they came from behind to secure victory, however the only publicised games since then have involved Wednesday’s U18s and U21s.

Sheffield Wednesday beat York City at the weekend

It’s thought, though, that there was a fixture that took place over the weekend as - once more behind-closed-doors - the Owls took to the field in another warm-up game, this time against Adam Hinshelwood’s Minstermen, with the venue thought to be Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground.

Nothing has been made public, so it’s unknown who was in charge of the tie or how the Owls lined up for it, but The Star has been led to believe that it was Svante Ingelsson, Sean Fusire and Reece Johnson who got the goals as they secured a clean sheet and got another win under their belts.

It remains to be seen whether there will be another game played early this week, though they are set to play Mansfield Town at a ‘neutral venue’ and behind-closed-doors this coming Saturday on July 26th at 3pm.

