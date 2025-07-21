A number of clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Yan Valery as Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls’ summer exodus threatens to continue, The Star understands.

Wednesday are facing a difficult season ahead with recruitment restrictions imposed due to their repeat failures to fulfil basic financial obligations - rendering them all but unable to replace the quality that has left the squad in recent weeks. Senior men Josh Windass and Michael Smith both left the club on free agent terms last week, with both expected to seal moves to other Championship clubs.

With Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama having already been transferred to Samsunspor and Rangers respectively and a host of senior men having left via the released list at the turn of the season, the Owls squad is looking lean of options at current - and clubs are circling around some of the players still on the books.

ILLNESS: Yan Valery

The Star understands that French-born Tunisia international Yan Valery is a player that several clubs are interested in signing, with contact having been made over his situation and availability. The 26-year-old only arrived from French club SC Angers last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £400,000 and enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign at Hillsborough, making 40 appearances across all competitions.

Valery was a vital figure in Wednesday’s approach under Danny Röhl last season, displaying a rich technical aptitude in performances primarily from the right of defence. His age and profile have made him a highly-regarded figure within the Championship, which Valery has previously spoken of as a league he sees his future in. The Star is also led to believe clubs in Europe are eyeing his potential availability.

