Championship outfit Preston North End are expected to complete a deal to sign departed Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, The Star understands.

Alongside Wrexham-bound Josh Windass, the centre-forward was confirmed to have left Wednesday on free agent terms last week after the club’s repeat failure to pay wages on time allowed players to effectively walk away from their contracts. The loss of the club’s two foremost goal threats in Championship football last year struck as a tangible new low for a club that has been flailing throughout a long summer so far.

The Star previously reported interest from all three EFL divisions in Smith, who had drawn admiration from the likes of Steve Bruce at Blackpool and the forward’s former manager Paul Warne at MK Dons. It’s understood that Derby County and Wrexham had also held an interest among others.

But it seems Preston are the club set to seal the deal after they came on strong in the last days to present Smith a strong offer. It’s believed Smith has been in Preston over the last couple of days and completion of the signing has now been described to The Star as ‘a formality’, with reports from our sister paper the Lancashire Evening Post also suggesting the Lilywhites are ‘closing in’ on the free transfer deal.

The move sees Smith offered the chance to continue the momentum he has picked up in the Championship and add to the 30 goals he has scored at second tier level. He scored eight goals and grabbed six assists across all competitions in what was his last of three campaigns in Owls colours before seeing a year’s contract extension triggered by the club in the summer. The Geordie striker was a hero of the club’s historic 2023 promotion effort, finishing as top scorer with 20 goals.

Should the deal complete as expected, the 33-year-old target man could be given the chance to say a goodbye to the Wednesday faithful for whom he became something of a fan favourite in a November 29 Hillsborough clash.

