The latest Sheffield Wednesday news amid a promising potential buyer update.

For many supporters, it feels like they finally have their club back, but the battle to restore Sheffield Wednesday is only just beginning. That said, there may be further light at the end of the tunnel.

The Owls’ administrators - who are currently overseeing the sale of the club - have already publicly stated that there are several parties interested in a purchase, and that a due diligence process has begun.

One name standing out above others is US billionaire John McEvoy, and sources have told The Star that the entertainment mogul has been inquiring about the viability of purchasing Sheffield Wednesday.

Whether or not McEvoy intends to begin a formal process remains unclear, and there are ‘four or five’ potentially interested parties. The Star understands that anybody interested in buying Wednesday are being asked by Begbies Traynor to show proof of eight-figure upfront funds in a bid to eliminate ‘time-wasters and hoax artists’.

This is just one of a number of developments on the Wednesday front, both in terms of the ongoing ownership process and potential transfer developments.

Lineker and Shearer sympathise with Sheffield Wednesday fans

The positivity around Hillsborough has been palpable over the past week, not least with the bumper 27,261 crowd that turned out to watch the 2-1 defeat at home to Oxford United at the weekend.

It’s an incredible turnaround in mood considering the club has just been placed into administration and suffered a 12-point deduction as a result - meaning they’re now a massive 16 points from safety.

But that is as big an indicator as any of the massive unpopularity of owner Dejphon Chansiri, whose influence on the club is finally being washed away.

Nevertheless, former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker does not agree with the rule that clubs entering administration should face such a heavy points deduction - accusing the EFL of ‘kicking the club when it’s down’.

"They have gone into administration, obviously, and hopefully they can sort it all out. But they have got the 12-point penalty and are now on -6,” said ex-England international Lineker.

"I understand why clubs have to suffer repercussions, but I just think it's like kicking a club when it's down and at its lowest. We have had this with other clubs, and it just doesn't sit well. It's almost like the fans take the punishment."

Fellow former Three Lions striker Alan Shearer also chimed in, sympathising with the Wednesday supporters who have been put through unnecessary strain.

"It's through no fault of their own, the fans, because they are the constant; they are the ones who are always going to be there,” said Shearer.

"But I do sense, as bad as it has been, and it has been horrific for them, a bit of relief. They might have to suffer a little bit more, but I guess they have now got their club back.

"I know they are in administration, but hopefully someone will come in and buy the club. They are probably going to have to be relegated, so it is going to be a little bit more pain before it gets better.

"Even them taking the letters out of the stand with his name on, that gets him out of the club and gone. At least they can sort of have a clean slate and try to look forward, as tough as it's going to be."

Lineker concluded: "Hopefully they can find someone who has got the best interests of the club at heart to take them forward. Good luck to the Owls."

Sheffield Wednesday staff set to be paid on time

Sheffield Wednesday players and staff finally look set to be paid on time | Getty Images

Simply being paid in full and on time has been a struggle for Wednesday players and staff in recent times, but even the outlook on this front appears to be more positive.

According to Sky Sports, Begbies Traynor are ‘confident’ they can get wages paid up in time for the 31st October pay-day, thanks in no small part to the increased ticket receipts against Oxford, as well as other income streams.

The Wednesday squad has repeatedly been paid late for the last six months under Chansiri’s ownership, with further punishments for the club on this front expected to come down the line.

But in the immediate term, all employees at Hillsborough should be able to rest easy in the knowledge that Friday morning will see wages hit their bank accounts.

Danny Rohl to sanction Rangers’ Bailey Cadamarteri raid

Bailey Cadamarteri is attracting interest from Rangers | Steve Ellis

Former Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has started turning things around at Rangers, winning his first two Scottish Premiership matches following a 3-0 defeat in the Europa League in his debut against Brann.

Now, he looks set to swoop for a familiar face in the form of Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri.

The 20-year-old made his breakthrough at Hillsborough under the German’s management and has six goals and an assist to his name in 39 senior appearances for the Owls so far, alongside another eight goals while on loan at Lincoln City in 2024/25.

According to Sportsboom, Rohl is looking to exploit the financial hardships at his former club to secure a deal for Cadamarteri, as part of his bid to restore Ibrox giants Rangers as a major force in Scotland.

