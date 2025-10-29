Former England strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have had their say on Sheffield Wednesday going into administration for the first time in their history.

Former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker does not agree with the English Football League’s decision to hand Sheffield Wednesday a 12-point deduction after they went into administration last week.

Following years of mismanagement and several months of financial chaos, Dejphon Chansiri relinquished his control of the club last Friday, filing for the club and Sheffield 3 Limited - the company which owns Hillsborough - to enter administration.

As punishment, Wednesday were immediately handed a 12-point deduction by the EFL, meaning they now find themselves bottom of the Championship table on -6 and 16 points from safety after just 12 games.

As a result, the Owls are now almost guaranteed to be relegated to League One for the fourth time since dropping out of the Premier League 25 years ago. However, many Wednesdayites accept it will be a small price to pay for Chansiri’s tenure coming to an end.

However, Lineker, although he accepts the rules, believes Wednesdayites have suffered enough, saying a points deduction as a result of Chansiri’s failings “doesn’t sit well”.

Lineker critical of Wednesday’s points deduction

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: "They have gone into administration, obviously, and hopefully they can sort it all out. But they have got the 12-point penalty and are now on -6.

"I understand why clubs have to suffer repercussions, but I just think it's like kicking a club when it's down and at its lowest. We have had this with other clubs, and it just doesn't sit well. It's almost like the fans take the punishment."

Former Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer was alongside Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast, meaning he also chimed in with his take on the Owls’ current situation.

Shearer commented: "It's through no fault of their own, the fans, because they are the constant; they are the ones who are always going to be there.

Alan Shearer believes Sheffield Wednesday will have to go down to League One to rebuild. | Getty Images

"But I do sense, as bad as it has been, and it has been horrific for them, a bit of relief. They might have to suffer a little bit more, but I guess they have now got their club back.

"I know they are in administration, but hopefully someone will come in and buy the club. They are probably going to have to be relegated, so it is going to be a little bit more pain before it gets better.

"Even them taking the letters out of the stand with his name on, that gets him out of the club and gone. At least they can sort of have a clean slate and try to look forward, as tough as it's going to be."

Lineker concluded: "Hopefully they can find someone who has got the best interests of the club at heart to take them forward. Good luck to the Owls."