For some time, Barry Bannan has seemed like a man with the weight of a football club bearing down on him.

The little Scot, having made the decision to ignore a handful of handy-looking getaway options and re-sign for Sheffield Wednesday on heavily reduced terms, has been lumbered with more than any footballer really should.

Together with the changing room’s nominated PFA representative Liam Palmer, Bannan has had to take on the responsibility of acting as a go-between for exasperated teammates and while the team around Henrik Pedersen was particularly lean, shouldered one or two extra off-field roles.

Non-football colleagues have sought him out for answers, he’s countless chaired player meetings - one of which ended in a player-led boycott - and during the international break he took it upon himself to do the media rounds to update the world from within. While dragging his body through a gruelling start to the season, he’s picked up a poorly knee for his trouble. It’s being carefully managed and he says it’s fine.

Where another man went hiding from his leadership responsibilities this summer, Bannan stepped up and seems proud to have done so. In searching for a recent image of the Owls skipper smiling for the purposes of this article, we came up short. It’s clear these are a set of circumstances that have taken a toll on body and soul, but that a sight of a brighter future has lifted some of that weight from his shoulders.

“It was hard at times and sometimes you do feel like you're letting people down,” he said. “But I could only do what I could. It's good that we've got someone in now who is going to answer all the difficult questions. It will help the footballers and the staff a lot.

“You can only ask the same questions so much and not get the answers you want. It was nobody's fault who I was asking, they didn't have the answers. It's been hard, one of the hardest things was the non-communication and being expected to just come in and do it day in, day out without any answers to go back with or any clarity on what the future holds. It's been a relief, we've got an idea of what comes; a new set of owners hopefully who want to do the best for the club and take this club to where it should be.

“The administrators have been in, so they'll be the point of contact now. That probably makes my life a bit easier. It was hard. I've never had to deal with things like this and it was something that wasn't related to football. It wasn't something I'd signed up to joining the club and becoming captain. As a leader, you try to shoulder the responsibility and I tried my best.”

That sense of relief was of course delivered by administration and the departure of Dejphon Chansiri as an erratic hand on the club’s spiralling fortunes. Never has the measure been so widely celebrated by a football fanbase over which a dark, darker and darkening cloud of concern has been replaced with one of optimism.

Wednesday’s players remain well aware of the responsibilities they face as the poster boys for a club in crisis; both to its supporters and to the friends and colleagues that work hard to offer them a comfortable day-to-day existence and routine. Led by Bannan, they spoke out during the dark times in an attempt to drive change and lent support during concerns over payment.

Once the overwhelming euphoria of Dejxit relaxes, the reality may hit that administration can deliver its own challenges on a number of levels and there is a long road still to be walked in nurturing the club to health. But there’s no doubt a line has been drawn and that those within the changing room are intensely aware of the bigger picture, despite the reality of a fiercely toughened relegation scrap.

“The first feeling was of relief,” Bannan said. “It was always about the unknown and now we're in administration, we know there will be change whenever that comes. The way it was going, there was nothing, no hope coming from anywhere. It was just go in, do your job, nothing really changed. But this will bring change. There’s a relief that it’s over and we've got through the worst part of it now.

Barry Bannan serves as captain of crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday.

“There's the 12 points straight away and that's a worry for a group of footballers. It's up to us now to get those points back and stay in the league obviously. But now we know where we are.

“Once you start to think and delve into it all, you realise there's more important things like staff's futures that might have been up in the air. That was such a worry because we've got such a great bunch who work here (Middlewood Road) and at the stadium. They'll be worried and understandably so, but there are people waiting to pounce and buy the club. We're all hoping it can get done as quickly as possible so these people can stay in a job.”

The dust won’t truly settle on Chansiri’s failed ownership until the club is in new hands and Wednesday set about rebuilding afresh. Though Bannan and others have spoken defiantly on the fight against relegation, that rebuild will in all likelihood start from League One.

Barring a miracle, it will be the second time in five years that the Owls will have been relegated due to the off-field misgivings of Chansiri. Bannan would from time to time spend time on video calls with the former chairman to discuss club matters and together with Palmer spoke with him a handful of times this summer in an attempt to gain answers to questions handed on by teammates.

He hasn’t had contact with Chansiri for several months but remains open to the possibility of speaking to him in the future should there be a request to do so. The pair worked together for over a decade and although things ultimately fell to pieces, there remains a human decency to the prospect of a final chat.

Sheffield Wednesday owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri

“I don't really have a point of contact with him, it was through Lindsey (Hinton, club secretary) that I would speak to him and have Zooms with him,” he said. “I don't know (if he will), but if he wants to speak to me of course I'll speak to him.

“But I'd imagine at the minute he doesn't want to speak to anyone because it's probably a sad time for him as well. I have no qualms if he wants to speak to me. I've been here for 10 years with him and most of the time he was good for me and my family. It would be wrong if I dismissed speaking to him if he reached out.”

The weight of a club has sat on Barry Bannan these past few weeks and months. With the club’s mood lifted, there’s a sense he’s ready to follow suit.

