Further interest in the acquisition of Sheffield Wednesday has emerged in the last days, The Star understands.

Administrators who have taken over management of the club’s sales process have already publicly outlined that they have received notice of interest from ‘four or five’ credible parties as the due diligence process begins on both sides of any potential deal.

This week the Daily Telegraph carried a report detailing the interest of US billionaire John McEvoy in taking a close look at the club, with the association of well-known Wednesdayite musician Jon McClure said to have been one line of enquiry. The Star has reason to believe that McEvoy, an entertainment mogul who was previously linked with interest in Coventry City, has asked questions around the potential viability of the club - though it should be stressed that any intention of activity in the formal process is not yet known.

Though not a concrete ruling, administrators are generally duty-bound to observe a period of 28 days in which to properly market the club for sale. Though known interested parties existed and had had contact with the club’s administrators prior to confirmation of the measure on Friday, it was confirmed that efforts will be made to market the club to potential buyers all over the globe. The Star is led to believe proof of an eight-figure upfront funds is being asked of any approaches as they seek to weed-out time wasters and hoax artists.

Chansiri remains owner of Sheffield Wednesday in name but holds no power as an officer of the club. Administrators wasted no time in drawing a line under the end of his rule as workers at the club set about removing seats bearing his name within an hour of administration begin confirmed. Now, mentions of his name on the North Stand roof structure - a safety controversy in the final months of his ownership - have been painted over and mentions of him on the club website have been removed.

On Wednesday, Companies House reflected a historic changed of registered office dating back to 1990 as finer legal matters are tightened up ahead of what is hoped to be a fluent sales process.

