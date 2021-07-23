Sheffield Wednesday news and transfer latest: Inside Jack Hunt's signing, Josh Windass' injury and Julian Borner latest
One in, one out (for now) and another on the way..
It’s been a busy couple of days at Sheffield Wednesday.
Here are your latest headlines..
Return of the Jack..
Unless you’ve been under a rock since yesterday afternoon, you’ll know that Jack Hunt has re-signed for Sheffield Wednesday!
The 30-year-old right-back jumps straight back in at Hillsborough having turned down interest from other clubs.
READ: ‘The decision was easy…’ Jack Hunt reveals he turned down other interest to re-join Sheffield Wednesday
Some comment on the Hunt news..
Our man Joe Crann was all over the Hunt signing news as things got closer throughout the day.
Here he is with his thoughts on the deal and why it’s a good thing for Wednesday.
..and some bad news
Josh Windass hobbled out of Wednesday preseason clash at West Brom earlier this week.
And it turns out his hamstring injury will keep him out for a while. All the latest below.
Jules heading home..
Julian Borner’s exit from Wednesday has been drawn out over several weeks now and as we reported, it’s pushing on at pace.
The very latest as we have it is below.
This week’s column..
..comes courtesy of Alex Miller, on the fit-bumping, ‘gentle giant’ Sheffield Wednesday manager, and how his ruthless streak is a vital attribute for Wednesday.