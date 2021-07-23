It’s been a busy couple of days at Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are your latest headlines..

Return of the Jack..

Sheffield Wednesday have re-signed Jack Hunt.

Unless you’ve been under a rock since yesterday afternoon, you’ll know that Jack Hunt has re-signed for Sheffield Wednesday!

The 30-year-old right-back jumps straight back in at Hillsborough having turned down interest from other clubs.

Some comment on the Hunt news..

Our man Joe Crann was all over the Hunt signing news as things got closer throughout the day.

Here he is with his thoughts on the deal and why it’s a good thing for Wednesday.

..and some bad news

Josh Windass hobbled out of Wednesday preseason clash at West Brom earlier this week.

And it turns out his hamstring injury will keep him out for a while. All the latest below.

Jules heading home..

Julian Borner’s exit from Wednesday has been drawn out over several weeks now and as we reported, it’s pushing on at pace.

The very latest as we have it is below.

This week’s column..