Re-signing Jack Hunt isn’t Sheffield Wednesday recycling – it’s just good business

Because let’s face it, Jack Hunt isn’t a League One footballer.

At 30, he’s a good age with good experience. He knows the club, loves the club, and brings a wealth of experience to a Wednesday side that – following the summer exodus – is largely made up of young players who don’t have too many competitive games under their belt.

You absolutely cannot say that for Hunt. He’s played almost 300 games in the Championship, he’s got 80+ games in League One/League Two, and has played in 11 different Play-Off games over the course of his career. He’s exactly the sort of head that Darren Moore needed through the door.

Positionally, with Liam Palmer one of the more experienced players in the current setup, it could be said that a new right back wasn’t necessarily top of the list of priorities for Moore, but if the terms are right for a player of his quality – especially in the third tier - then he’s not somebody you want to let slip through your fingers.

Hunt also offers some versatility, because although he’s a right back by trade, he can also play further up the field and has contributed plenty of assists over the years. As a right wing back, he’d be a great shout, and if Palmer was to be shifted out left – where he’s played before – then you’ve got experience on both flanks.

Yes, the former Bristol City and Huddersfield Town man is a re-signing for Wednesday, it’s not a new name, but Sam Hutchinson was a re-signing as well, and he did an excellent job when coming back to Hillsborough last season. And the two of them could prove to be vital if Wednesday are to make a go of things in League One.

Jack Hunt is back at Sheffield Wednesday for a second stint.