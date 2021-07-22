It was reported earlier this week that Wednesday had agreed on a transfer fee for the 30-year-old as he eyed up a move to Hannover 96 in 2. Bundesliga, with Yorkshire Live saying that it was a ‘six-figure’ amount that had been agreed upon.

Börner’s move has been one that’s been on the cards for some time, with Hannover having previously announced that they had agreed terms with the centre back ahead of a proposed departure for free due to an ongoing arbitration case because of unpaid wages.

Now though, that matter appears to have been put to bed, with the Germans willing to pay a fee for the defender’s services in a deal that is probably mutually beneficial to all parties.

The Star understands that the former Arminia Bielefeld man is now almost out of the door at Middlewood Road, and that he is poised to fly back to his homeland this week in order to complete his move away from the Owls.

His departure would leave Darren Moore with Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson as their senior central defenders, while young Ciaran Brennan is also in the picture as he looks to take the next step up in his career.

Börner played 70 games for Wednesday during his time at Hillsborough scoring five goals along the way following his move as a free transfer in 2019.