‘The decision was easy…’ - Jack Hunt reveals he turned down other interest to re-join Sheffield Wednesday

Hunt became a free agent at the start of this month after leaving Bristol City, and The Star reported on Thursday morning that they were in pole position to land his signature despite interest from elsewhere.

The likes of Cardiff City and Blackpool apparently showed interest in the 30-year-old defender, but he says that he’s got unfinished business at Wednesday as he eyes a promotion in blue and white after missing out on the Premier League during his last stint.

Speaking after he penned a deal to re-join the Owls, Hunt told the club, “I’m delighted to be back. There was interest elsewhere but once I heard of Wednesday’s interest and spoke to the gaffer the decision was easy for me… He’s told me how he wants the team to play, what he expects from me, and it suits me perfectly.

“I had a fantastic time here, Wednesday are a special club to me, and it’s about unfinished business too. We came so close to promotion twice and that will be the aim again, this time from League One.

“I’ve been there before, I know what it’s all about and what to expect. The last time I was there it ended in promotion and that is the ambition now.”

While the length of his contract remains unknown, Hunt should be seen as an exciting signing for the Owls as Darren Moore prepares for life in League One, and he’s no stranger to the third tier having played over 60 games in the division during his time at Huddersfield Town.

Jack Hunt re-signs for Sheffield Wednesday. (Pic Steve Ellis)

His last game at League One level was when he played 120 minutes for the Terriers in the 2012 Play-Off final as they beat Wednesday’s bitter rivals, Sheffield United, to promotion.