Here is the latest from The Star’s very own Joe Crann and Alex Miller on what’s going on at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a lot happening at Wednesday in the last few weeks, and one of the biggest stories was the departure of League One promotion heroes, Michael Smith and the man who scored the winner at Wembley, Josh Windass.

‘Anybody could go now’

There was discussion about what these two departures mean for the club and the lack of players left in the Wednesday dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that because of the nature of this and because of the lack of real information as to how they've gone, much to my rancour, I've been trying my best to try and figure out what on earth is going on with all of this stuff,” said Crann. “But because we don't know, I think the concern is that we are going to be clueless and that anybody could go now, because it feels like it's a little bit of a free-for-all now.”

“We've reported a couple of times that it wasn't necessarily the intention of every individual to leave the club,” said Miller. “It was a case of perhaps putting [Dejphon] Chansiri, the club, whatever it might be, under pressure to pay what was owed, not just to the individuals, but to the other people around the club. That's commendable. Clearly, Josh and Michael have options elsewhere and had clearly expressed a desire to leave the football club.

“Could we see further people leave the club if those decisions are pushed through and acted on? I think it's possible. And the two of us always try to sort of avoid anything that might sound like scaremongering or anything like that, but the precedent is now there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller on the Röhl and Pedersen dynamic

One of the most surprising bits of news that has come out of S6 this summer has been the return of manager Danny Röhl after he expressed a desire to leave the club and missed the first couple of weeks of pre-season training with the squad.

“It was our understanding and the understanding of just about everyone around it that Henrik Pedersen was extending his contract with a view to becoming Sheffield Wednesday manager once the negotiations with Danny had played out. And now Danny's back, which no one really expected. It will be a very interesting dynamic between the two of them and how things are run,” Miller said.

“Look, Danny's the manager. He's the name above the door. We gather that he's been giving team meetings and stuff. So, it's not necessarily the situation where they're both pulling in different directions or anything like that. But I think there is still something to be played out here. And this is the madness of it. You've got two men contracted, we are a little over three weeks to the start of the season, and you could flip a coin as to who's going to be the manager in the dugout at Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My feeling at the moment is that until things are sorted with Danny, who appears to have expressed a desire to continue with his role at Sheffield Wednesday, that's been communicated to people at the club, that he will be manager and where Henrik sits in that, do you go back to just purely being assistant manager? What's the relationship between those two?

“It’s another chapter in what has been a carnage in not-at-all-fun few months.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Former Owl considers signing striker following Sheffield Wednesday exit