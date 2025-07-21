Sheffield Wednesday look set to lose out on defender, Akin Famewo, who is said to be in talks with Hull City.

Wednesday offered Famewo a new contract at the end of last season as he approached the end of his deal with the Owls, but there were early complications in the negotiations and things went quiet. The defender’s deal expired, and he began to assess his options elsewhere, with Charlton Athletic known to be one of the teams that showed an interest in bringing him on board.

Now, though, it looks likely that the 26-year-old could end up not too far from Sheffield in his next move, with Hull Live reporting that he’s closing in on a switch to Hull to join Sergej Jakirovic’s camp for the 2025/26 campaign.

Akin Famewo is wanted by Hull City

“Hull City are in talks with defender Akin Famewo over a permanent move to the MKM Stadium as Sergej Jakirovic looks to bolster his defensive ranks,” they said. “The 26-year-old from London is a free agent after leaving crisis club Sheffield Wednesday last month, and could be a Tigers player as soon as this weekend.

“Hull Live understands a move for the powerful central defender could be wrapped up by the middle of the week, with a chance he is involved at Stockport County on Saturday as Jakirovic gets his first taste of action in front of City supporters on English soil.”

It would come as the latest blow for the Owls who have recently lost Michael Smith and Josh Windass following a mutual termination of their deals, while there are still question marks as to whether they’ll be able to persuade Callum Paterson to return. Barry Bannan remains in training with the club, but is also without a contract at this stage.

