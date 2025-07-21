Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Michael Smith, is of interest to Preston North End and former Owls player, Paul Heckingbottom.

The 33-year-old striker secured his exit from Hillsborough last week after it was confirmed that his contract had been terminated by mutual consent on the back of the latest bout of financial troubles at S6, leaving him a free agent to join any club of his choosing for the season ahead - just six months after Wednesday turned down transfer offers for him.

So it’s no surprise to see that ‘Smudge’ is hardly short of options as he weighs things up ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with Steve Bruce’s Blackpool and MK Dons - now managed by his former boss, Paul Warne - said to be very keen on trying to get a deal done. Now, though, The Star understands that Preston have joined the forward’s list of admirers, with Heckingbottom considering making a move to try and get him to Deepdale.

Preston North End are looking to try and sign Michael Smith

Smith played 127 times for Wednesday during this spell in blue and white, getting 46 goals and assists along the way, and had become a popular figure at the club prior to his departure. He’s now got a choice to make about where he wants to be playing his football next season, with the Lilywhites the latest team believed to be trying to turn his head in their direction.

Meanwhile, Josh Windass, who left Wednesday alongside Smith this month, is looking likely to join Wrexham’s ambitious project after it was reported that he’s agreed terms with the Red Dragons. Like with his fellow attacker, Wednesday also turned down offers for him in recent windows prior to him leaving for free a few days ago.

Wednesday are in a difficult situation at present given their embargo and fee restrictions due their financial problems, and as yet have not signed a single player for the season ahead.

