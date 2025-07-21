Discussions are taking place at Sheffield Wednesday with regards to potentially signing young midfielder, Mohamed Konate.

The Star has previously reported that the 20-year-old was on trial with the Owls and formed part of their camp at St. George’s Park earlier this month, and last week it was revealed that he’d returned to Sheffield with the team and had turned out for a young Owls side in their 3-1 defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

A team sheet wasn’t released, but it’s understood that the likes of Ernie Weaver, Kailen Hatfield, Harry Evers, Joe Emery, Denny Oliver, Will Grainger, Junor Kamwa and George Brown all turned out in the game alongside Konate, while another trialist, Alexander Asaba, was also given a chance to impress.

Mohamed Konate is at Sheffield Wednesday

Mohamed Konate turning out for Sheffield Wednesday. (Mike Bayly Photography) | Mike Bayly Photography

It’s understood that conversations are now happening with regards to the young midfielder, who is said to have become a free agent this summer after the expiration of his contract with SC Covilha in Portugal, with a view to potentially bringing him on board at S6, however one consideration is the fact that he will take up one of their Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) spots.

Konate joined Covilha in December, going on to play 10 games and score twice as they managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth, and reports online suggest that he signed a short-term deal with the club, meaning that he is now available as a free agent - which is helpful for Wednesday considering their current restrictions.

The Owls have a very slim squad at present following a number of exits over the summer, and as yet have been unable to make any new signings to bolster their ranks. With the season now just three weeks away, it’s becoming an ever-growing concern that they will be nowhere near ready for the 2025/26 season to get underway.

