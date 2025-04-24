Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Biggs on the ongoing talk of a potential takeover at Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone contemplating, or launching, a buy-out of Sheffield Wednesday doesn’t need a brochure. Or at least they shouldn’t if they know about football or have done even a basic amount of research.

The club practically sells itself - at a realistic (currently reducing) market price. Not a bad starting point and the reason why I am convinced genuine interest is swirling around Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also likely to be among reasons why the current owner is reluctant to part with it. But you have to look way beyond the price of a sale - of club and stadium - in order for the “right people” to take over. Because it could take many millions above the buy-out itself for a decline to be reversed and the place to start punching its weight again.

That’s why the initial price has to be reasonable because it won’t reflect the real cost of reawakening this proverbial slumbering giant. The whole infrastructure needs attending to, including upgrading a decaying old stadium and ideally investing in a new training ground.

That’s beside recruiting players capable of finally lifting the Owls back to the Premier League, and developing a more effective youth policy capable of sustaining the club with saleable assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’d hope the present incumbent, Dejphon Chansiri, will consider these factors in his pledge to keep the club’s best interests at heart - without the need for more protest pressure.

The whole infrastructure needs attending to, including upgrading a decaying old stadium and ideally investing in a new training ground Alan Biggs

But there are also things that can be done at relatively little cost - like having football professionals assuming on-site, fully empowered, day-to-day control at Hillsborough and a closer, more harmonious, engagement with supporters.

Which brings us back to there being no need for a brochure. The fans, strong in attendance numbers a quarter of a century on from the Premier League, are front and centre of that.

Why, even the protests have been relatively gentle, carefully aimed to insulate the team on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proper structure is needed at Sheffield Wednesday

So, considering its history and support, Wednesday has a helluva lot going for it. You can also say it might need a helluva lot spending on it.

But some of that can be mitigated with a proper structure in place and qualified hands on the steering wheel.

This is the single biggest lesson from the last ten years and is an absolute must at the outset for any individual or group taking control.

Some tremendous spadework appears to have been to dig out potential buyers on a fan-led basis. There are likely to be others outside of that - and you feel the best chance either way is for investors to make a direct approach to the club.

It cannot happen quickly enough.