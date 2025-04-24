Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan, says that he’s recommended Sheffield Wednesday as a ‘powerhouse’ club to purchase for investors.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of the Owls is something that’s been spoken about at great length in recent weeks, with fans advocating for current owner, Dejphon Chansiri, to sell up and let somebody else take over the reins.

It is known that there is interest in doing so from numerous parties, and Chansiri has said that would be ‘happy to leave’ as long as the club was ‘left in a better place’, going on to add, ‘If someone was to come forward, I can assure you I am happy to listen and happy to talk’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan, speaking on his talkSPORT show with Jim White, has said that the Owls chairman has managed to ‘steal defeat from the jaws of victory’, and thinks that there would be huge credit for anyone who got things right at Hillsborough, revealing that he’s mentioned it to chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh.

“I’d buy Sheffield Wednesday, I’ve told them that...”

“It’s a club that, forever and a day, I’ve spoken about,” he said. “Because I look at the club and wonder why it’s languishing. I wondered why it was languishing under various management when I was in football at Palace. It has such scale, and every time I’m asked about a football club, if I was interested in getting involved in building one, I always reference Sheffield Wednesday because I think it’s there…

“It’s an interesting one, and I had a conversation with Turki Alalshikh because they’re looking at other things to do. While I’d prefer English clubs to be owned by English people, because I’ve got a great pride in my own country, that ship has sailed. So when I’m asked by these guys what football club I’d advocate to buy, I say ‘If you’re not going to buy one of the legacy clubs - Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United - if I were going to buy a football and had the motivation and dough, I’d buy Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve told them that.

“They’re captains of their own ship, be careful what you wish for. We’ve already got enough foreign investment, but this is the direction of travel. And that’s the way I’d go, because I think it’s got scale. It’s a big football club. There’s a reason why Hillsborough was used forever and a day up until a point as where FA semifinals were played at. But I’ve been to that club, I’ve watched it, I’ve seen the fanbase…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a powerhouse, and if you get that right then they’ll put a bloody statue of you in the town… You buy a powerhouse, somewhere in Yorkshire, that can be garnered and pushed forward.

“No disrespect to Chansiri, but somehow or another he’s managed to steal defeat from the jaws of victory with this powerhouse of a football club.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join