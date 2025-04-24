Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A further fan protest has been planned by Sheffield Wednesday supporters ahead of their final home match of the season on Saturday.

The Owls welcome Portsmouth to Hillsborough hoping to build on their impressive home win over play-off chasers Middlesbrough over the weekend. The match will sign-off a troublesome season at S6 for the side, who currently sit second-bottom in the Championship home table with just 25 points.

Unrest has grown in recent months over the ownership of chairman Dejphon Chansiri, with failure to pay player wages on time for the month of March having seen an upturn in support for vocal opposition to the way the club has been run. A series of planned protests have taken place since and the latest will start from the city centre.

Membership of the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has risen sharply in the wake of their continued pressure on Chansiri. A press release has confirmed that the Trust has launched the latest protest, which will feature a midday march from The Adelphi plaque near The Crucible and will see some supporters march to Hillsborough Park, with a subsequent march to the stadium taking place from 2pm.

The protest action has been headlined ‘Toxic Club’. Supporters intending to take part in the protest have been encouraged to wear yellow and black clothing and to take balloons of the same colour along the way. Protest is set to continue within the stadium during the match with flyers set to be handed out ahead of kick-off. Interestingly, the release also states that Chansiri is ‘likely to be at the match’.

A survey conducted by The Trust last week is said to have been undertaken by around 5,000 people and 95% of respondents indicated their agreement that ‘enough is enough’ with regard to Chansiri’s ownership and that 94% wanted to see a ‘strategic plan’ from Chansiri regarding the club’s future activity. In the event a plan isn’t presented, the results of the survey said 94% ‘demand’ Chansiri sells the club and that 93% wanted The Trust to lead protests against the ownership.

A statement release by The Trust earlier this month read in part: “We look forward to the club fully and openly responding to the EP's call for a sustainable strategy that includes appropriate governance, experienced football professionals with the authority to make decisions, and committed budgets suitable for a club of our stature. This plan must be shared publicly and should include a capital investment strategy to push the academy towards Category A status and safeguard Hillsborough's iconic legacy for generations to come.

“Only then can fans regain confidence in the management of our club. Until that time, we will continue to push for Dejphon Chansiri to do the honorable thing and step aside once a buyer offering market valuation is found.”

