Henrik Pedersen is having to ask so much of Sheffield Wednesday’s players in a bid to combat the mess Dejphon Chansiri has left behind.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has admitted he is having to rely on his players to play in multiple positions to try and expand his small squad as much as possible.

Following a chaotic summer that saw 16 members of last season’s first-team squad depart, including those who were on loan at Hillsborough, Pedersen has been left with a threadbare squad that is lacking quality in multiple areas.

Wednesday were only able to bring in two new faces during the summer, one of whom was goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who arrived on loan to cover the injured Pierce Charles in goal, meaning Pedersen has had to rely on the same faces week-in, week-out to cope with the demands of the relentless nature of the Championship.

Three-game weeks are already taking their toll on Wednesday, who have already lost a crop of players to injury this season, meaning Pedersen is having to try and get more and more out of what is already a depleted squad.

As a result, Pedersen is having to task his players with taking up new positions, the latest of whom is Sean Fusire, who has started each of the last two games at right wing-back despite being more recognisable as a defensive-midfielder.

And although the Owls boss believes Fusire’s new role suits him better, he has explained how is he having to task other members of his squad with playing in several other positions to try and make the squad that little bit bigger.

Pedersen said: Pedersen said: "I have spoken with Sean. Firstly, we don't have many right-sided players because we put Yan [Valery] inside Barry [Bannan], and then we could have Sean on the bench as a backup for a No.6

"To make our little squad bigger, then the players need to learn to play more positions. Bailey [Cadamarteri] has to play right side and play as a No.9. Svante [Ingelsson] has had to play left side, right side and No.6. Jamal [Lowe] has to play right side, left side and No.9.

"Yan has to play No.6, right wing-back and right centre-back. They have to learn to play more positions, otherwise our squad is too small.

"We have also had a conversation with him [Sean], of course. Pete [Shuttleworth] and Muddy [Craig Mudd] have shown him a lot of clips for what it means to play right wing-back. He gets personal feedback after training and after the games."