Henrik Pedersen has done a sterling job, both on and off the pitch, in an attempt to hold Sheffield Wednesday together in the most difficult of times.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No manager in English football has had to work under more restrictions than Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen has so far this season.

After stepping up from assistant manager to accept the top job after Danny Röhl’s departure in July, no manual could have possibly prepared the Dane for what was coming his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite having to contend with his wages not being paid on time, the red tape of multiple embargoes, a fee-restriction ban and all the other problems that arose because of Dejphon Chansiri’s failings, nobody associated with the Owls has remained as upbeat and as positive as Pedersen has in recent months.

Highly respected by everyone at Hillsborough, the Dane, 47, has been a pillar Wednesday’s players, members of the coaching staff and non-football staff have been able to lean on in search of hope and optimism throughout the most testing of times.

While Chansiri chose to remain silent throughout the darkest and most chaotic period in the club’s history, not making so much as statement since June, Pedersen, each week, faced the media, either at Middlewood Road, Hillsborough or on the road, with a smile on his face, attempting to keep things as normal as he possibly could in support of his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the club entered administration on Friday lunchtime, Pedersen would have been within his rights to have turned the smile that has so often been etched across his face this season into a frown. Instead, his smile was arguably the biggest any Wednesdayite had ever seen it.

Despite confirmation of the club entering administration for the first time in its history triggering an automatic 12-point deduction, it did spell the end of Chansiri’s reign.

"How it was, it couldn't continue,” the Owls boss said. “What this club deserves, and what the fans deserve, are the fundamentals to reach the level that we want in the future for this club. I am looking forward to the future."

Although positivity swept its way through Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon for the visit of Oxford United, nobody currently knows what the immediate or long-term future will look like for Wednesday. A lot of questions remain unanswered, and they are still not completely out danger just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, now the club is in the hands of administrators, a full sales process will begin imminently. Numerous interested parties expressed their interest in buying the club from Chansiri in recent months, but often found that negotiations were difficult to navigate, meaning they may return to the table now that he is no longer running the show.

Wednesday represent a golden opportunity for a buyer

Whoever is lucky enough to land this unique football club, provided they get it right, listen to supporters and implement a proper structure that was missing throughout Chansiri’s reign, they have a golden opportunity to get one of English football’s sleeping giants back on track.

Whoever ends up securing that opportunity will be entitled to call the shots and make their own decisions in the best interests of the club, but there is a growing belief Pedersen deserves the opportunity to remain in charge.

Henrik Pedersen deserves huge respect for the job he has done and continues to do at Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

Working with a threadbare squad that lost almost 70 per cent of its 60 Championship goals from last season during the club’s summer exodus, Pedersen has, in many respects, worked wonders. Although Wednesday, who brought in just two loan signings during the summer, one of which was Ethan Horvath as emergency cover for Pierce Charles, were fortunate enough to retain some experienced figures, such as Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa, they were, let’s face it, expected to be the Championship’s whipping boys this season, being beaten up and spat back out again week after week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Except for their 3-0 defeats to Stoke City and Bristol City and their 5-0 hammering at the hands of Coventry City, who have threatened to steamroll just about everyone who they have faced so far this term, Wednesday have been competitive in every game. You would not be criticised for making an argument to suggest they deserved more points than what they had prior to 12 being taken off them on Friday.

They were seconds away from winning 2-1 at Birmingham City, they could have beaten Wrexham after coming back from 2-0 down, and they should have taken a point against Oxford and arguably Leicester City on the opening day of the season. All things considered, Pedersen, who has conducted himself absolutely excellently throughout his tenure thus far, has done a brilliant job.

He has the utmost respect of his players, his colleagues and the supporters, who recognise just how difficult it must be for him to deal with the demands of the Championship with such a small squad bereft of quality in multiple areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have not had much to celebrate so far this season, but there is no doubt Pedersen has done his very best. His hard work and commitment should be rewarded with the opportunity to manage this historic club with the right fundamentals and resources in place whenever the time comes.