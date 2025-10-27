Sean Fusire has produced two encouraging performances since being deployed as a wing-back for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has outlined his thinking behind his decision to recently move youngster Sean Fusire into the right wing-back role.

The Owls academy graduate, 20, started at wing-back for the second game running on Saturday, marking the occasion with his first senior goal in Wednesday’s slender 2-1 defeat to Oxford United at Hillsborough.

The visit of the U’s marked back-to-back Championship stars for the very first time for Fusire, who is looking to capitalise on the current situation Wednesday find themselves in a bid to become a first-team regular at Hillsborough.

Fusire has made a name for himself in Wednesday’s youth ranks in recent years as a midfielder who likes to sit deep, break up play and do the dirty side of the game.

However, Pedersen believes he is more effective as a wing-back - an assessment which most Wednesdayites would probably agree with after the way he performed against both Middlesbrough and Oxford.

Pedersen opens up on Fusire’s positional switch

"Sean had played in the No.6 position more or less all the time, but I think the right wing-back position is a much better position for him," Pedersen said after the defeat to Oxford.

"Defensively and offensively, it is a little bit easier for him to see the picture, to see the tactical pictures. On the ball, it is a little bit easier for him not to have players 360 degrees around him.

"To have an open body position to look forward, it is a little bit easier when he doesn't have to jump too much between more players as a wing-back or winger.

"I think this position fits him really well, and I have big respect for him for how he came in during the Charlton game and how he played against Middlesbrough. Against Middlesbrough, he was really, really tired after 70 minutes.

"Today he also played a good game, so I am really pleased for this."