Henrik Pedersen has expressed just how proud he is of everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday after such a testing period.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Henrik Pedersen has hailed the collective spirit of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday, highlighting their mentality and refusal to roll over in the most testing of circumstances.

Everyone at Hillsborough has been put through the mill in recent months amid the financial chaos that resulted in Dejphon Chansiri relinquishing his control of the club and putting it into administration on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Owls’ first venture into administration in their rich and colourful 158-year history has seen them have 12 points deducted, leaving them on -6, the positivity that swept its way through Hillsborough against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon was unlike anything that had been felt in a very long time.

Despite watching his side fall to a sixth defeat in their first seven Championship home games this season, Pedersen looked to nothing but the positives, highlighting the character and spirit everyone has produced of late to ensure the Owls have kept battling away in such trying circumstances.

The Owls boss said: "I am generally proud of the players, the staff, the coaches... how much everyone is working and how much everyone is investing every day. This is a fantastic basic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now, after a week like this, I think the picture is clear: we can compete with everyone. But we can only compete because everyone invests all what they can.

Pedersen hails Owls’ spirit

"We have to learn from this game how we don't make mountains for ourselves in the first half. But I am sure with this mentality our players, coaches and staff have, then we will also be better here.

"Then, of course, everyone is looking forward to the next win because then, I think, even more will come from those boys. With this mentality, this hunger to learn, there is much more [to come]."

Pedersen has earned no shortage of recognition for stepping up and taking the manager’s job after Danny Röhl’s departure in July amid the chaotic situation he inherited. He also has earned plenty of respect for just how positive and upbeat he has remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it is a natural job when you are a leader that you have to try and see something the other guys can't see, and support and show a direction with this knowledge that nobody can do something alone," added Pedersen, addressing his positive outlook.

"I can support, I can make an environment where people continue to have the courage to show who they are. We still open up every day in training and in every game to have a fresh beginning every day that we can train, and we can play games on the highest possible level."