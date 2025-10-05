Coventry City ran riot at Hillsborough on Saturday, beating Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 to go top of the Championship.

Coventry City captain Matt Grimes described the ongoing situation at Sheffield Wednesday as “incredibly sad” after he and his teammates added to the Owls’ woes with a 5-0 victory at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Championship table-toppers coasted to a third successive win to climb to the top of the table on an afternoon that saw some Wednesday supporters invade the pitch in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

A pocket of Wednesday fans encroached the playing surface with ten minutes on the clock to highlight their mounting frustrations and concerns with Chansiri’s ownership. The incident, which saw Wednesday duo Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer speak to some of those who had entered the pitch, resulted in the first half being halted for around five minutes.

Wednesday’s financial crisis is worsening under Chansiri’s stewardship, with the Thai businessman failing to pay the Owls’ senior players on time for the fifth time in the last seven months last Tuesday. Non-football staff are also understood to have received a part-payment of just £1,000 of their September salaries.

Although Coventry arrived at Hillsborough with a job to do and got it done with minimal fuss, scoring five goals without reply, Grimes, following in the footsteps of his head coach, Frank Lampard, expressed a feeling of sympathy for everyone connected with the Owls.

Grimes expresses sympathy for everyone at Wednesday

"No, I don't think so," Grimes told BBC CWR when asked if the first half stoppage impacted his teammates. "I don't think so.

"Obviously, what's happening here is incredibly sad - I don't wish that on anyone. But I thought it [the protest] was really well handled by the stewards and their players as well.

"There's not really much I can say on it, I'm glad it didn't disrupt too much of the game, but our thoughts obviously go out to everyone involved at Wednesday."