Sheffield Wednesday now have a clear fortnight to prepare for the Championship restart against Charlton Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has confirmed he and members of his squad will hit the Middlewood Road training pitches as the October international break takes hold this coming week.

Wednesday signed off for the second hiatus of the campaign with a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Championship table-toppers Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday, marking the end of their three-game unbeaten run.

The Owls were no match for the free-scoring Sky Blues, failing to produce the same level of performance that so nearly saw them scoop all three points against Birmingham City in midweek. Pedersen named an unchanged team from the midweek stalemate and his players appeared to find three games in eight days a bridge too far.

The Dane is, of course, working with a threadbare squad as a result of Wednesday’s financial crisis, meaning he does not have the luxury of being able to rotate in the way most managers would during a three-game week. With that said, it would have been no surprise had Pedersen granted his players a few days off after a marathon period.

Instead, those who will not be linking up with their countries during this current pause will report to the club’s Middlewood Road training base this coming week for training on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of being granted a period of rest before increasing their preparations for the trip to Charlton Athletic on October 18.

Pedersen outlines Wednesday’s international break plans

"Today (Saturday) or tomorrow we have to analyse the game, of course,” Pedersen told The Star. “Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we want to have three really good sessions.

"The players who have not played so long, they have to grow, they have to be fitter, they have to compete in the principle. We have to learn and use those three days.

"For the five or six guys who are still here, who are not with their national teams, we have to handle them individually. Some will be part of everything of this, some will be a part of a little bit, some will not be a part at all; they will be here, get treatment, and keep the body movement.

"But we have to use those three days very effectively and then everyone needs rest."