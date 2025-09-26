Harry Amass has made a strong start to his Sheffield Wednesday career - and Henrik Pedersen is confident there is a lot more to come from him.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has admitted he is focused on trying to help Manchester United loanee Harry Amass improve his defensive capabilities.

Amass, 18, joined the Owls on loan on transfer deadline day earlier this month, marking his first loan spell of his senior career. Wednesday were granted permission by the English Football League to sign the left-back after United offered to cover all the finances involved in the deal.

Despite marking his Wednesday debut with an unfortunate own-goal against Bristol City, the former Watford youngster offered flashes of what he will bring to the table.

After Pedersen made the decision to tweak Wednesday’s shape for last weekend’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth, Amass operated as the left wing-back, meaning he was responsible for covering the left flank both defensively and offensively. Despite being renowned for his hunger to get forward, Amass was nothing short of excellent defensively at Fratton Park, completing eight clearances, performing five interceptions, winning four tackles and blocking one shot.

With that in mind, Pedersen is keen to help Amass continue improving defensively.

What Pedersen has said about Amass’ development

“Harry’s most important part in the moment is to develop his defensive quality and to value a defensive action at the same level as an offensive action,” Pedersen told the media.

“At the moment he has grown a lot in his defensive work, and you can see he puts so much effort into his defensive work so he uses most of his sprint metres and acceleration defensively.

“The next step is to continue this high level of defensive stuff because he has really improved in the moment. Also, today (Thursday) we worked with his individual one-vs-one situations, how he stops and blocks crosses, but also how he defends the second post area when there is a big, tall guy by the second post.

“The next step is also to have energy to bring him more forward again because if you see the number of sprints and accelerations, then it is the biggest part from the defensive. He has to increase the level of his physical development so he can use the same intensity also for the offensive part.

“Then we will start to see a really good Harry. It is step by step, but he is in a really, really good development right now.”