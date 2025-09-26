Sheffield Wednesday will be attempting to avoid a fourth successive Championship home defeat when they face QPR on Saturday.

Manager Henrik Pedersen believes Sheffield Wednesday must simplify their tactical approach at Hillsborough to turn their home form around.

The Owls head into Saturday’s S6 tussle with QPR aiming to avoid a fourth successive Championship home defeat at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, following reverses to Stoke City (3-0), Swansea City (2-0) and Bristol City (3-0) in recent weeks.

Wednesday, who last lost their opening four home games of a league campaign back in 1999/00, have struggled for form at Hillsborough throughout 2025, recording just two home wins this calendar year. They are also without a clean sheet on home soil since last December.

However, the Owls’ away performances so far this season, including the one they produced in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, have highlighted they are prepared to roll up their sleeves and fight for what is on offer. Having taken four points from their last two road trips, the challenge now is to try and resurrect their form on home soil.

What Pedersen has said about Wednesday’s home troubles

"I think there is more perspective now," Pedersen said of Wednesday’s attempts to correct their S6 form. "One is the tactical way to play an away game [in comparison] to play a home game.

"I think we have to play an away game at home. Instead of playing at home and having to do something special, we have to be Sheffield Wednesday where we are right now, and that is a team that is working very, very hard, has a big, big togetherness, there is a big tactical discipline, a big belief and a big accept for the difficult phases in a game.

"We don't need to put it up on a high, high level; we need to do it on a simple level, so the players can use all the energy that they have to play football instead of thinking what they have to do and don't have to do.

"I think this away mindset, to simplify things, to bring this to a home game, will help us a lot. And then, for the atmosphere, I am sure all the fans who come in the stadium will do all what they can to bring the best atmosphere they can give, and I am sure the players will do the same.

"I hope we can help each other to make a great Saturday afternoon.”