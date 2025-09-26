QPR head coach Julien Stephan is aware of the threat Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan will pose this weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QPR head coach Julien Stephan has said he must come up with a plan to try and keep Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan quiet ahead of Saturday’s Championship showdown at Hillsborough.

The instrumental Scot, who addressed the impact the ongoing off-field concerns are having on Wednesday staff earlier this week, scored his second goal of the season last weekend, bending in a terrific free-kick to the help the Owls secure their first win of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So often Wednesday’s talisman, no player in the Championship has created more chances (14) than Bannan has so far this season, highlighting the threat he poses from the Owls’ midfield.

Scoring against QPR when the two sides met at Hillsborough last September, Stephan has admitted the Londoners must come up with a solution to try and “reduce his influence” on the game.

What Stephan has said about Bannan

“Bannan is a big strength in this team,” said Stephan, as quoted by London World. “He organises very well the game and different positions, able to play short, long, good set pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He scored a very good free-kick against Portsmouth. We have to organise something to reduce his influence.”

Bannan, who has also created a joint-best ten chances from open play in the Championship so far this term, has faced QPR more times than any other club in his senior career, with this weekend’s tussle set to mark the 19th occasion he has gone up against the Londoners.

His previous 18 outings against the Loftus Road outfit have seen him score two goals and register three assists. He has been on the winning side on seven occasions, losing just three.