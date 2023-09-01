Sheffield Wednesday deadline day move for Newcastle United man hits issues - now unlikely
One of Sheffield Wednesday’s possible transfer deadline day signings is looking to be an unlikely prospect, The Star understands, after reports suggested the deal was close to completion.
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden was revealed to be of interest to Wednesday by The Star earlier this week as the club look to add depth to their midfield after injury to Momo Diaby left them short.
Hayden was the subject of a double-loan approach to Newcastle United with Jeff Hendrick.
It’s suggested that the Owls are looking to bring in two midfielders, with Will Vaulks listed as a possible exit before the window closes at 11pm.
Reports in the North East on Thursday evening suggested Hayden had travelled to South Yorkshire to put the final touches on a season-long loan deal and to undertake a medical.
The Star now understands that the deal - for now at least - has been shelved.
The finite details of the reasons behind the collapse of the deal have not yet been confirmed to The Star. Wednesday are understood to have had earlier concerns over the player’s physical condition after knee issues over the past couple of seasons.
Hayden is on the hunt for a club having fallen down the pecking order at St James Park. He saw a loan switch to Luton Town collapse earlier this week.
A national media report has suggested Belgian side Standard Liege have come in for Hayden’s signing. The Belgian transfer window closes later than its UK equivalent, with deals able to be completed until September 6.
Wednesday are known to be exploring other deals as deadline day continues. Hayden’s Newcastle teammate Hendrick is believed to remain an option, while contact has also been made over the potential loan signing of Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley.