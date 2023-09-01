Why another game caused Sheffield Wednesday’s fixture v Sunderland to be moved

Sheffield Wednesday had been due to face Sunderland on September 30 th , a Saturday afternoon, however that game has now been shifted.

The Owls and Black Cats have faced each other a few times in recent years, and a couple of them were on TV, but this month they’ll be broadcast nationally in a game that has slightly less importance than their play-off semifinals of 2021/22.

It wasn’t originally meant to be a televised game, with a 3pm kick off initially set, but after two other clubs in their division reached the next round of the Carabao Cup it has been explained that another game had to be chosen for the Friday night.

An explanation on the English Football League’s website, said, “The changes have come as a result of both Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City’s Carabao Cup Round Three opponents, Cardiff City and Liverpool, featuring in League action the Sunday prior to the Carabao midweek (due to scheduling & European commitments), which would mean the scheduled Cup ties would need to completed on Wednesday 27 September.

“Therefore, the initial Sky Sports selection at Ewood Park on Friday 29 September wouldn’t have allowed either Club enough recovery and preparation for the fixture, so a change has been made to the schedule.

“As such, Sheffield Wednesday’s fixture against Sunderland at Hillsborough has been chosen as a new selection for the Friday night slot, whilst Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City has been moved to Sunday 1 October to ensure the Carabao Cup Round Three ties can be completed.”