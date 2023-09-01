News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday: Blackburn Rovers and John Buckley receptive to possible Hillsborough switch

Blackburn Rovers are open to allowing Sheffield Wednesday-fancied John Buckley out on loan, The Star understands, raising hopes that a deal could be done before the transfer deadline passes this evening.

By Alex Miller
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:27 BST

The 23-year-old midfield technician was revealed to be a potential transfer option for the Owls by The Star on Thursday evening and the player is thought to be receptive to the idea of a switch to Hillsborough - though other clubs remain in the mix.

Sunderland, Hull City, Aberdeen and Millwall are understood to be among the clubs to have expressed an interest in Buckley. It is not known which clubs remain in the hunt as of lunchtime on Friday afternoon.

As reported by The Star, Buckley has not travelled with the Blackburn squad for their away trip at Plymouth Argyle this weekend and remains down the pecking order under Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

As things stand a loan move seems to be the most likely route out of Blackburn for Buckley, who is under contract at Ewood Park until 2027.

Wednesday are known to be in talks over multiple midfielders, with Newcastle United pair Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick the subject of negotiations over loan moves.

With Momo Diaby expected to miss several weeks of the season through injury and with Owls promotion hero Will Vaulks understood to be allowed to leave the club amid interest from Derby County, it remains to be seen how many of the three targets Wednesday are looking to bring into the club before the 11pm deadline.

