Sheffield Wednesday deadline day striker stance explained with Jamal Lowe update
Sheffield Wednesday have continued to explore options in what is a highly competitive striker market, The Star understands.
Recruitment sources suggest Wednesday are on the lookout for attacking options, with a focus on adding dynamism to their front line before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline passes.
It could prove to be a tricky mission, with few available options out there and several clubs on the hunt for players of a similar profile. The Premier League loans market has proven particularly competitive this summer.
The Star revealed on Thursday that the Owls had been in contact with Bournemouth over a potential deal for Jamal Lowe.
Lowe is understood to be of interest to a number of clubs including Championship promotion chasers Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.
Stoke City and Hibs are also believed to be in the battle to sign the 29-year-old Jamaica international.
As of Friday morning, Wednesday are not believed to be among the front-runners for Lowe’s signature.