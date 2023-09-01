Sheffield Wednesday deadline day striker stance explained with Jamal Lowe update

Sheffield Wednesday have continued to explore options in what is a highly competitive striker market, The Star understands.

Recruitment sources suggest Wednesday are on the lookout for attacking options, with a focus on adding dynamism to their front line before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline passes.

It could prove to be a tricky mission, with few available options out there and several clubs on the hunt for players of a similar profile. The Premier League loans market has proven particularly competitive this summer.

The Star revealed on Thursday that the Owls had been in contact with Bournemouth over a potential deal for Jamal Lowe.

Lowe is understood to be of interest to a number of clubs including Championship promotion chasers Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

Stoke City and Hibs are also believed to be in the battle to sign the 29-year-old Jamaica international.